December 07, 2023

Jon Rahm is Joining LIV Golf: The Saudis are paying Jon Rahm $300 million to leave the PGA and join LIV, which seems like a weird thing to happen when the rival leagues are on the brink of completing their merger to collectively ruin all remaining decency and virtue in the sport. In 2022 Rahm gave this reason for not wanting to LIV: "Would our lifestyle change if we got $400 million? ... I've never really played the game of golf for monetary reasons."

posted by rcade to golf at 01:30 PM - 9 comments