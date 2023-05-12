December 03, 2023

NBA Pickem Week 6: In-Season Knockout Edition: This week's NBA Pickem begins with the quarterfinals of the inaugural In-Season Tournament on TNT. On Monday, it's Celtics/Pacers and Pelicans/Kings. On Tuesday, it's Knicks/Bucks and Suns/Lakers. After that there's a Wednesday doubleheader on ESPN. I'm leading the pickem by 20. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 07:03 PM - 5 comments