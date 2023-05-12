NBA Pickem Week 6: In-Season Knockout Edition: This week's NBA Pickem begins with the quarterfinals of the inaugural In-Season Tournament on TNT. On Monday, it's Celtics/Pacers and Pelicans/Kings. On Tuesday, it's Knicks/Bucks and Suns/Lakers. After that there's a Wednesday doubleheader on ESPN. I'm leading the pickem by 20. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 07:03 PM - 5 comments
My picks:
Celtics by 14 (slam dunk)
Kings by 9 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 6 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 3
Timberwolves by 18 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 7
Wouldn't mind seeing LeBron win this thing. The Lakers have already beaten the Suns twice this season.
posted by rcade at 07:28 PM on December 03, 2023
My picks:
Celtics by 8
Kings by 11
Bucks by 12 (slam dunk)
Suns by 4
Timberwolves by 9 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 5
The explanation of what would happen with the regular season games on the Celtics schedule marked 'TBD' ran about 3 paragraphs. These were marked for December 6 and 8, and are contingent on the In Season Tournament. If the Celtics continue to the final, there are 2 games that will need to be made up. The explanation told me only that I won't have to pay anything extra, and that's all that counts.
posted by Howard_T at 07:48 PM on December 03, 2023
My picks:
Celtics by 8
Kings by 8
Bucks by 6
Suns by 6
Timberwolves by 6
Nuggets by 6
posted by NoMich at 08:42 AM on December 04, 2023
My picks:
Celtics by 11 (slam dunk)
Kings by 7
Knicks by 6
Lakers by 4
Timberwolves by 11 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 9
If the knock-out games are remotely close they should be pretty fun.
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:40 PM on December 04, 2023
Current Standings
There will be more games to pick this week once we know on Tuesday night which teams are playing in the In-Season Tournament semifinals on Thursday. I'll update the pickem and put up a new post.
posted by rcade at 07:06 PM on December 03, 2023