November 22, 2023

Colts Owner Jim Irsay: I'm Victim of Prejudice: Evolving to the highest form of asshole, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay gave this as the reason he was arrested for DUI in 2014: "I am prejudiced against because I'm a rich, white billionaire. If I'm just the average guy down the block, they're not pulling me in, of course not."

