November 22, 2023

Colts Owner Jim Irsay: I'm Victim of Prejudice: Evolving to the highest form of asshole, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay gave this as the reason he was arrested for DUI in 2014: "I am prejudiced against because I'm a rich, white billionaire. If I'm just the average guy down the block, they're not pulling me in, of course not."
Lordy, what an asshole. I would say more, but I think beavy covers is rather well already.
posted by NoMich at 10:12 AM on November 23, 2023
WON'T SOMEBODY PLEASE THINK ABOUT THE WHITE BILLIONAIRES?!
Seriously, fuck this guy. In a league populated with Bidwells and Snyders, he still ranks as one of the worst in the NFL.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 02:57 PM on November 23, 2023
They pulled him in because...look at the dude. If I was an officer, I'd field test that, hell yeah.
"Uh, Mr. Irsay, how many blocks back there do you think it was that Nick Nolte and Gary Busey fell out of the car?"
CVS = Colts + Vicodin + Sauce
posted by beaverboard at 01:40 AM on November 23, 2023