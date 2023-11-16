Draymond Green Chokes Rudy Gobert During Game: After two players on the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves begin fighting 100 seconds into Tuesday night's game, Draymond Green got attempted peacemaker Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. Gobert was not ejected. Green was ejected and just got a five-game suspension. "I do a lot of work -- meditation work, things like that," Gobert said. "So I was like, 'It's a good opportunity for me to show that I can overcome my emotions and then be the bigger man."
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:17 PM - 3 comments
I wish the suspension was longer. I'm tired of Green thinking he can get away with all the dumb stuff he does like he was the Machiavelli of bad sportsmanship.
posted by rcade at 09:49 PM on November 15, 2023
Green has a gear or zone that he goes to that lies beyond the passion of the moment or athletic competitiveness. It's malicious, seems involuntary at times, and helped cost his team the 2016 title and the services of Kevin Durant.
Coach Kerr's handling of Green is akin to Krzyzewski's handling of Grayson Allen. Soft shoeing around the problem hoping it doesn't require a moment of bold decisiveness. As Indiana did with Bob Knight until he forced the issue.
I wish that the past and present malevolent assholes in pro sports were all at the same peak performance age so they could be matched up in no holds barred cage fights. I've never paid to watch a bout, but I'd consider paying to see Draymond v. Bill Romanowski.
I don't know if I'll ever look at Draymond on the good side once he's done playing. There's always a chance. I once swore that I would hate Tie Domi till the end of time but darned if I haven't started to come around on the guy and find him to be somewhat likeable in his retirement.
posted by beaverboard at 11:06 PM on November 15, 2023
Green is now entitled to a 5-game unpaid vacation. The other 3 in the tag team match are out $25K each.
posted by Howard_T at 09:35 PM on November 15, 2023