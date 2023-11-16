November 15, 2023

Draymond Green Chokes Rudy Gobert During Game: After two players on the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves begin fighting 100 seconds into Tuesday night's game, Draymond Green got attempted peacemaker Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. Gobert was not ejected. Green was ejected and just got a five-game suspension. "I do a lot of work -- meditation work, things like that," Gobert said. "So I was like, 'It's a good opportunity for me to show that I can overcome my emotions and then be the bigger man."

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:17 PM - 3 comments