CFL Pickem Week 13: Labour With a U Edition: The CFL gets a late start to the week as B.C. visits Montreal on Saturday night. Winnipeg goes to Saskatchewan on Sunday and then there's a Labour Day doubleheader of Toronto/Hamilton and Edmonton/Calgary. I hold on to first in the CFL Pickem with Ic23b winning the week and 14 points back. Happy Labo(u)r Day!
My picks:
Lions by 13 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 14 (lock)
Argonauts by 21 (lock)
Stampeders by 7
Sorry, Elk. We've lost that lovin' feeling.
posted by rcade at 11:14 PM on September 01, 2023
My picks:
Lions by 10 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 12 (lock)
Argonauts by 8 (lock)
Stampeders by 5
posted by ic23b at 12:03 AM on September 02, 2023
My picks:
Alouettes by 3 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 3 (lock)
Argonauts by 4 (lock)
Stampeders by 7 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 06:09 AM on September 02, 2023
My picks:
Lions by 6
Blue Bombers by 16 (lock)
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Stampeders by 7
posted by tommybiden at 07:54 AM on September 02, 2023
My picks:
Lions by 5
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 15 (lock)
Stampeders by 6 (lock)
posted by The_Black_Hand at 12:37 PM on September 02, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 11 (lock)
Argonauts by 17 (lock)
Stampeders by 8 (lock)
posted by tahoemoj at 07:22 PM on September 02, 2023
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 11:12 PM on September 01, 2023