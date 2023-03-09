September 01, 2023

CFL Pickem Week 13: Labour With a U Edition: The CFL gets a late start to the week as B.C. visits Montreal on Saturday night. Winnipeg goes to Saskatchewan on Sunday and then there's a Labour Day doubleheader of Toronto/Hamilton and Edmonton/Calgary. I hold on to first in the CFL Pickem with Ic23b winning the week and 14 points back. Happy Labo(u)r Day!

posted by rcade to football at 11:11 PM - 7 comments