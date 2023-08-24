CFL Pickem Week 12: Edmonton Triumphant Edition: The Montreal Alouettes face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Thursday night's opener to week 12 of the CFL season, the only matchup between two teams with winning records. On Sunday the Ottawa Redblacks visit the Edmonton Elks, who are seeking their second win in a row. I have taken the lead in the pickem over Tommybiden after predicting that Elks victory.
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 6
Argonauts by 13
Lions by 17 (lock)
Elks by 7
Gonna let it ride on Edmonton. Elk be a lady tonight.
posted by rcade at 11:46 PM on August 23, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 10
Argonauts by 4
Tiger-Cats by 3
Redblacks by 7
Zero points last week ... sigh
posted by jjzucal at 09:40 AM on August 24, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 6
Lions by 10 (lock)
Elks by 3
Two wins in a row for the Elks.
posted by ic23b at 11:40 AM on August 24, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 13
Argonauts by 22 (lock)
Lions by 17 (lock)
Elks by 3
posted by tahoemoj at 12:36 PM on August 24, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 4 (lock)
posted by scooby10672 at 06:30 PM on August 24, 2023
posted by rcade at 11:44 PM on August 23, 2023