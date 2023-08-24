August 23, 2023

CFL Pickem Week 12: Edmonton Triumphant Edition: The Montreal Alouettes face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Thursday night's opener to week 12 of the CFL season, the only matchup between two teams with winning records. On Sunday the Ottawa Redblacks visit the Edmonton Elks, who are seeking their second win in a row. I have taken the lead in the pickem over Tommybiden after predicting that Elks victory.

