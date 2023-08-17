CFL Pickem Week 11: Nathan Rourke Edition: There are no cruelty laws in Canada that can stop Edmonton from playing football. The Elks travel to Hamilton for a Thursday night matchup to start the CFL weekend. In the pickem I win the week with 90 points but still trail first-place Tommybiden by 4. Make your picks and say your prayers and someday maybe Nathan Rourke will play for your hometown team.
My picks:
Elks by 3
Blue Bombers by 28 (lock)
Alouettes by 17 (lock)
Lions by 14 (lock)
I'm calling my shot: This is Elk week.
posted by rcade at 11:19 PM on August 16, 2023
My picks:
Elks by 3
Blue Bombers by 12 (lock)
Alouettes by 6 (lock)
Lions by 18 (lock)
Yes I picked the Elks.
posted by ic23b at 11:41 PM on August 16, 2023
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 11:16 PM on August 16, 2023