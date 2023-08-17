August 16, 2023

CFL Pickem Week 11: Nathan Rourke Edition: There are no cruelty laws in Canada that can stop Edmonton from playing football. The Elks travel to Hamilton for a Thursday night matchup to start the CFL weekend. In the pickem I win the week with 90 points but still trail first-place Tommybiden by 4. Make your picks and say your prayers and someday maybe Nathan Rourke will play for your hometown team.

posted by rcade to football at 11:16 PM - 3 comments