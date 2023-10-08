CFL Pickem Week 10: Hot vs. Cold Edition: There's a game from Thursday to Sunday as the CFL season moves into double digits, starting tomorrow night when winless Edmonton hosts a Winnipeg team that just hung 50 points on B.C. Tommybiden holds on to first as every player but Ic23b scored 20 via many different routes. Make your picks.
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 34 (lock)
Alouettes by 7
Lions by 14 (lock)
Argonauts by 13 (lock)
posted by rcade at 07:37 PM on August 09, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 37 (lock)
Alouettes by 7 (lock)
Lions by 13 (lock)
Argonauts by 19 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 08:59 PM on August 09, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 26 (lock)
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 5
posted by tommybiden at 09:04 PM on August 09, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 12 (lock)
Roughriders by 5
Lions by 6 (lock)
Argonauts by 15 (lock)
posted by jjzucal at 11:32 AM on August 10, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 30 (lock)
Alouettes by 8 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 7 (lock)
Live by the lock, Die by the lock. Got to make up for the goose egg last week.
posted by ic23b at 12:21 PM on August 10, 2023
