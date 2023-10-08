August 09, 2023

CFL Pickem Week 10: Hot vs. Cold Edition: There's a game from Thursday to Sunday as the CFL season moves into double digits, starting tomorrow night when winless Edmonton hosts a Winnipeg team that just hung 50 points on B.C. Tommybiden holds on to first as every player but Ic23b scored 20 via many different routes. Make your picks.

