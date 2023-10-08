August 09, 2023

CFL Pickem Week 10: Hot vs. Cold Edition: There's a game from Thursday to Sunday as the CFL season moves into double digits, starting tomorrow night when winless Edmonton hosts a Winnipeg team that just hung 50 points on B.C. Tommybiden holds on to first as every player but Ic23b scored 20 via many different routes. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 07:33 PM - 6 comments

Current Standings

posted by rcade at 07:34 PM on August 09, 2023

My picks:

Blue Bombers by 34 (lock)
Alouettes by 7
Lions by 14 (lock)
Argonauts by 13 (lock)

posted by rcade at 07:37 PM on August 09, 2023

My picks:

Blue Bombers by 37 (lock)
Alouettes by 7 (lock)
Lions by 13 (lock)
Argonauts by 19 (lock)

posted by jagsnumberone at 08:59 PM on August 09, 2023

My picks:

Blue Bombers by 26 (lock)
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 5

posted by tommybiden at 09:04 PM on August 09, 2023

My picks:

Blue Bombers by 12 (lock)
Roughriders by 5
Lions by 6 (lock)
Argonauts by 15 (lock)

posted by jjzucal at 11:32 AM on August 10, 2023

My picks:

Blue Bombers by 30 (lock)
Alouettes by 8 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 7 (lock)

Live by the lock, Die by the lock. Got to make up for the goose egg last week.

posted by ic23b at 12:21 PM on August 10, 2023

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.