July 28, 2023

CFL Pickem Week 8: Come On You Elks Edition: This week's CFL slate will be three games because the post went up late. Saskatchewan visits undefeated Toronto on Saturday afternoon, British Columbia visits winless Edmonton on Saturday night and two-win Calgary visits two-win Montreal on Sunday night. Our pickem has a new leader after ic23b scored 84 points to win the week and passed Tommybiden by 4. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 07:43 PM - 9 comments