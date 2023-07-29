CFL Pickem Week 8: Come On You Elks Edition: This week's CFL slate will be three games because the post went up late. Saskatchewan visits undefeated Toronto on Saturday afternoon, British Columbia visits winless Edmonton on Saturday night and two-win Calgary visits two-win Montreal on Sunday night. Our pickem has a new leader after ic23b scored 84 points to win the week and passed Tommybiden by 4. Make your picks.
My picks:
Argonauts by 21 (lock)
Lions by 17 (lock)
Stampeders by 3
This is not the year of the underdog.
posted by rcade at 07:45 PM on July 28, 2023
My picks:
Argonauts by 5 (lock)
Lions by 26 (lock)
Stampeders by 9
posted by jjzucal at 08:01 PM on July 28, 2023
My picks:
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Lions by 13 (lock)
Alouettes by 3
posted by ic23b at 10:47 PM on July 28, 2023
My picks:
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Lions by 6 (lock)
Stampeders by 3 (lock)
posted by The_Black_Hand at 12:57 AM on July 29, 2023
My picks:
Argonauts by 20 (lock)
Lions by 12 (lock)
Alouettes by 7
posted by tommybiden at 08:52 AM on July 29, 2023
My picks:
Argonauts by 13 (lock)
Lions by 17 (lock)
Alouettes by 3 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:01 PM on July 29, 2023
My picks:
Argonauts by 7 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
Alouettes by 4 (lock)
posted by scooby10672 at 03:42 PM on July 29, 2023
My picks:
Argonauts by 18 (lock)
Lions by 11 (lock)
Alouettes by 4
posted by tahoemoj at 03:50 PM on July 29, 2023
Current Standings
Sorry about the late post. I've been neck deep in programming for the day job.
posted by rcade at 07:43 PM on July 28, 2023