CFL Pickem: Dutch Crunch Edition: The CFL returns to the normal four-game week tonight when the winless Edmonton Elks visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The game of the week occurs Sunday when the 2-1 Montreal Alouettes go to the 3-1 B.C. Lions. In our pickem, The_Black_Hand has climbed into first and leads by 26. Tommybiden wins the week with 72.
Current Standings
My picks:
Roughriders by 30 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 21 (lock)
Redblacks by 7
Lions by 10 (lock)
I'm brewing Tim Horton's coffee while I make these picks. It is not good but we ran out of everything else.
posted by rcade at 09:11 AM on July 06, 2023