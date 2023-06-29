June 29, 2023

CFL Pickem: Happy Canada Day Edition: The CFL plays a three-game schedule this week starting on Friday night when winless Edmonton visits winless Ottawa and continuing on Saturday with a Winnipeg/Montreal clash on Canada Day. I'm leading the pickem by four over The_Black_Hand, who skipped a game that no players won and scored a week-best 72. If someone speaks Canadian, explain to me how the CFL can play a three-game slate without wreaking havoc on the schedule since there's already one team on bye each week.

posted by rcade to football at 01:43 PM - 7 comments