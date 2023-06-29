CFL Pickem: Happy Canada Day Edition: The CFL plays a three-game schedule this week starting on Friday night when winless Edmonton visits winless Ottawa and continuing on Saturday with a Winnipeg/Montreal clash on Canada Day. I'm leading the pickem by four over The_Black_Hand, who skipped a game that no players won and scored a week-best 72. If someone speaks Canadian, explain to me how the CFL can play a three-game slate without wreaking havoc on the schedule since there's already one team on bye each week.
My picks:
Redblacks by 7
Blue Bombers by 20 (lock)
Lions by 13 (lock)
posted by rcade at 01:49 PM on June 29, 2023
My picks:
Redblacks by 9 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 13 (lock)
Argonauts by 9 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 01:56 PM on June 29, 2023
My picks:
Elks by 10
Blue Bombers by 7 (lock)
Lions by 17 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 02:24 PM on June 29, 2023
My picks:
Elks by 10
Alouettes by 3
Argonauts by 9 (lock)
posted by jjzucal at 04:26 PM on June 29, 2023
My picks:
Redblacks by 16 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 4
Argonauts by 3
posted by tahoemoj at 04:35 PM on June 29, 2023
My picks:
Redblacks by 5 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 6 (lock)
Argonauts by 3
posted by The_Black_Hand at 04:58 PM on June 29, 2023
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 01:49 PM on June 29, 2023