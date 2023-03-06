June 02, 2023

NHL Playoff Pickem: Stanley Cup Finals: The Florida Panthers meet the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday night in game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Ic23b has made a well-timed jump into first place in our pickem after winning the last round with 25 points. I've fallen to second by 10 after managing just two points. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to hockey at 04:41 PM - 9 comments