NHL Playoff Pickem: Stanley Cup Finals: The Florida Panthers meet the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday night in game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Ic23b has made a well-timed jump into first place in our pickem after winning the last round with 25 points. I've fallen to second by 10 after managing just two points. Make your picks.
My picks:
Panthers in 7
Top goals: Jonathan Marchessault
Top goalie (save %): Sergei Bobrovsky
Team scoring 6 goals: Neither
Game 1 winner: Golden Knights
Top assists: Matthew Tkachuk
Conn Smythe: Matthew Tkachuk
Top penalty minutes: Radko Gudas
Tiebreaker: 34
Still not over the Stars disappearing act in game 6.
posted by rcade at 04:45 PM on June 02, 2023
My picks:
Panthers in 6
Top goals: Tkachuk
Top goalie (save %): Bobrofsky
Team scoring 6 goals: Panthers
Game 1 winner: Panthers
Top assists: Reinhart
Conn Smythe: Bobrofsky
Top penalty minutes: Gudas
Tiebreaker: 37
posted by rumple at 05:37 PM on June 02, 2023
My picks:
Golden Knights in 6
Top goals: Eichel
Top goalie (save %): Bobrovski
Team scoring 6 goals: Neither
Game 1 winner: Golden Knights
Top assists: Tkachuk
Conn Smythe: Eichel
Top penalty minutes: S. Bennett
Tiebreaker: 31
posted by tahoemoj at 05:38 PM on June 02, 2023
My picks:
Golden Knights in 6
Top goals: William Karlsson VGK
Top goalie (save %): Adin Hill VGK
Team scoring 6 goals: Golden Knights
Game 1 winner: Golden Knights
Top assists: Jack Eichel VKG
Conn Smythe: Jonathan Marchessault VGK
Top penalty minutes: Carter Verhaeghe FLA
Tiebreaker: 28
Panthers have been very very impressive in the post season and will win if it goes to a game seven but I don't think Vegas will let it go to a game seven.
posted by ic23b at 08:17 PM on June 02, 2023
My picks:
Panthers in 6
Top goals: Tkachuk
Top goalie (save %): Bobrovsky
Team scoring 6 goals: Panthers
Game 1 winner: Panthers
Top assists: Barkov
Conn Smythe: Tkachuk
Top penalty minutes: Burns
Tiebreaker: 35
posted by tommybiden at 10:03 PM on June 02, 2023
My picks:
Golden Knights in 6
Top goals: Karlsson (Vegas)
Top goalie (save %): Bobrovsky
Team scoring 6 goals: Panthers
Game 1 winner: Golden Knights
Top assists: Eichel (Vegas)
Conn Smythe: Eichel (Vegas)
Top penalty minutes: Bennett (Florida)
Tiebreaker: 41
Have to love how last weeks first and second place holders finished the week with 2 total points. lol. Of course, rcade did the heavy lifting with those 2 points as I had the ever impressive goose egg.
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:29 PM on June 02, 2023
Revised picks:
Top penalty minutes: Gudas
posted by tommybiden at 08:45 AM on June 03, 2023
My picks:
Panthers in 5
Top goals: M. Tkachuk (FLA)
Top goalie (save %): S. Bobrovsky (FLA)
Team scoring 6 goals: Panthers
Game 1 winner: Golden Knights
Top assists: A. Barkov (FLA)
Conn Smythe: S. Bobrovsky (FLA)
Top penalty minutes: K. Kolesar (LV)
Tiebreaker: 25
posted by NoMich at 09:06 AM on June 03, 2023
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 04:42 PM on June 02, 2023