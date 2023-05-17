Tempe Voters Reject New Arena for Arizona Coyotes: A proposal to build a new Arizona Coyotes hockey arena and entertainment district on a former landfill was rejected by voters in Tempe on Tuesday by a 12 percent margin. The $2.1 billion project would've used private funding for the arena but give team owner Alex Mureolo an estimated $500 million in tax breaks over 30 years. The campaign to vote No spent only $35,000 compared to $700,000 for Yes, which came mostly from Mureolo. A franchise move out of Arizona seems likely.
I feel sorry for the Coyotes fans too.
I would think ideally the NHL wants the team somewhere in the west.
Houston, Kansas City, a real dark horse, Saskatoon?
posted by tommybiden at 11:37 AM on May 17, 2023
I've seen people toss Austin around (apparently it's the most populous city in the US without a
major league edit: Big Four team), but who knows.
I was in Phoenix for a conference last November and was kind of hoping to have the opportunity to see a professional hockey game in a tiny ~5k arena, but the Coyotes were on a road trip that weekend.
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:20 PM on May 17, 2023
Elliotte Friedman apparently is saying that the short list of a new spot for the Coyotes would all be out west, which makes the most sense. Houston, KC, Salt Lake City, and Sacramento. KC being the only city in that list without an NBA team, but apparently they already have an arena built and ready for a basketball or hockey team. Austin is very interesting.
posted by NoMich at 12:51 PM on May 17, 2023
I feel bad for the fans of the team, but it seems like the franchise has been poorly run since before they even moved to Arizona. Houston seems like the top candidate but don't overlook a third "Atlanta" run. I put the city name in quotes because the new location would be far away from the city like the newest Braves location where they are actually getting fans in the seats now; they seemed to have cracked the code for fan interest.
posted by NoMich at 10:40 AM on May 17, 2023