May 17, 2023

Tempe Voters Reject New Arena for Arizona Coyotes: A proposal to build a new Arizona Coyotes hockey arena and entertainment district on a former landfill was rejected by voters in Tempe on Tuesday by a 12 percent margin. The $2.1 billion project would've used private funding for the arena but give team owner Alex Mureolo an estimated $500 million in tax breaks over 30 years. The campaign to vote No spent only $35,000 compared to $700,000 for Yes, which came mostly from Mureolo. A franchise move out of Arizona seems likely.

posted by rcade to hockey at 09:36 AM - 4 comments