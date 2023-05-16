NHL Playoff Pickem: Conference Finals: There are now four teams left in the NHL playoffs. The Panthers and Hurricanes series begins Thursday night while the Stars and Golden Knights follow a day later. I'm holding on to first in the pickem but Jagsnumberone is two points back after winning the week with 42. Six of us picked Auston Matthews to score the most goals. He scored none. We won't be making that mistake again. Make your picks.
My picks:
Hurricanes in 7
Stars in 6
Top goals: Joe Pavelski
Top goalie (save %): Fredrik Andersen
Team scoring 6 goals: Stars
Shutout: Hurricanes
I am looking forward to the insanity of the Vegas pregame. Go Stars!
posted by rcade at 10:50 AM on May 16, 2023
My picks:
Panthers in 6
Stars in 7
Top goals: Tkachuk
Top goalie (save %): Oettenger
Team scoring 6 goals: Stars
Shutout: Stars
Choose wisely, NoMich. I'm dusting off a spot on my trophy case for a hard-fought Costanza.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:31 PM on May 16, 2023
My picks:
Panthers in 7
Stars in 6
Top goals: Quentin Mackie
Top goalie (save %): Tkachuk
Team scoring 6 goals: Stars
Shutout: Stars
posted by rumple at 12:48 PM on May 16, 2023
Revised picks:
Top goals: Oettinger
posted by rumple at 12:49 PM on May 16, 2023
Revised picks:
Top goals: Tkachuk
Top goalie (save %): Oettinger
posted by rumple at 01:01 PM on May 16, 2023
Current Standings
The top goal scorer prop is now top two, not three. I've also added a note that the best SV% winner must have at least 25 saves.
The Dallas Stars were 17 seconds away from a shutout last night that would've given me 5 points. But they won the series, so I guess that's something.
posted by rcade at 10:45 AM on May 16, 2023