May 16, 2023

NHL Playoff Pickem: Conference Finals: There are now four teams left in the NHL playoffs. The Panthers and Hurricanes series begins Thursday night while the Stars and Golden Knights follow a day later. I'm holding on to first in the pickem but Jagsnumberone is two points back after winning the week with 42. Six of us picked Auston Matthews to score the most goals. He scored none. We won't be making that mistake again. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to hockey at 10:42 AM - 6 comments