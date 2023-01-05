May 01, 2023

NHL Playoff Pickem Round 2: Kraken Released: Three of the four matchups are set in the Stanley Cup playoffs, so it's time to submit picks. Florida visits Toronto at 7 p.m. Eastern to begin the round. With the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils in a game 7 tonight, I'm leading the contest with 64 and Ic23b is three back. Make your picks and quaff a Molson Golden for the Bruins and Avalanche.

posted by rcade to hockey at 01:38 PM - 6 comments