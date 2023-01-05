NHL Playoff Pickem Round 2: Kraken Released: Three of the four matchups are set in the Stanley Cup playoffs, so it's time to submit picks. Florida visits Toronto at 7 p.m. Eastern to begin the round. With the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils in a game 7 tonight, I'm leading the contest with 64 and Ic23b is three back. Make your picks and quaff a Molson Golden for the Bruins and Avalanche.
My picks:
Maple Leafs in 7
Stars in 6
Oilers in 6
Top goals: Auston Matthews
Top goalie (save %): Jake Oettinger
Team scoring 6 goals: Maple Leafs
Shutout: Stars
I don't want to hear any talk about the Seattle Kraken as a band of plucky upstarts.
posted by rcade at 01:44 PM on May 01, 2023
With the New York
Islanders Rangers and New Jersey Devils in a game 7 tonight,
posted by NoMich at 01:46 PM on May 01, 2023
Thanks for the correction. The tiny icons on the ESPN schedule confuse me for those small-market New York teams.
posted by rcade at 01:48 PM on May 01, 2023
My picks:
Maple Leafs in 6
Stars in 6
Oilers in 5
Top goals: A. Matthews (TOR)
Top goalie (save %): J. Oettinger (DAL)
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Shutout: Stars
posted by NoMich at 01:49 PM on May 01, 2023
My picks:
Maple Leafs in 6
Stars in 5
Oilers in 6
Top goals: Draisatl
Top goalie (save %): Oettinger
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Shutout: Stars
posted by rumple at 03:35 PM on May 01, 2023
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 01:39 PM on May 01, 2023