Enter the SportsFilter NHL Playoff Pickem: The NHL playoffs begin on Monday so it's time for the puck to drop on the annual NHL Playoff Pickem. First prize is an official NHL team puck. Make your pucks, er, picks.
My picks:
Oilers in 6
Bruins in 5
Hurricanes in 7
Stars in 5
Golden Knights in 7
Maple Leafs in 6
Rangers in 7
Avalanche in 5
Top goals: Mikko Rantanen
Top goalie (save %): Linus Ullmark
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Shutout: Bruins
The Bruins are going to break the best-team jinx. The Panthers will be fortunate to win one game. Go Stars!
posted by rcade at 10:56 PM on April 14, 2023
My picks:
Oilers in 5
Bruins in 5
Hurricanes in 6
Stars in 5
Golden Knights in 5
Maple Leafs in 5
Devils in 6
Avalanche in 4
Top goals: Pastrnak
Top goalie (save %): Ullmark
Team scoring 6 goals: Bruins
Shutout: Bruins
Islanders vs Canes could be the NHL's cure for insomnia. I have picked Carolina, but a hot goaltender could steal this one for the Isles.
posted by Howard_T at 12:23 AM on April 15, 2023
My picks:
Oilers in 6
Bruins in 5
Islanders in 6
Stars in 5
Golden Knights in 6
Lightning in 7
Devils in 6
Avalanche in 5
Top goals: McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Sorokin
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Shutout: Islanders
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:29 AM on April 15, 2023
It's just a minor thing, but the page where you pick the winners, the last question is a team giving up zero goals, while on this page it says game 1 winner.
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:31 AM on April 15, 2023
My picks:
Oilers in 6
Bruins in 6
Hurricanes in 5
Stars in 7
Golden Knights in 5
Maple Leafs in 6
Rangers in 7
Avalanche in 5
Top goals: Connor McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Linus Ullmark
Team scoring 6 goals: Bruins
Shutout: Bruins
posted by ic23b at 01:04 AM on April 15, 2023
My picks:
Oilers in 6
Bruins in 5
Islanders in 6
Stars in 6
Jets in 6
Maple Leafs in 6
Devils in 5
Avalanche in 5
Top goals: McJesus
Top goalie (save %): Ullmark
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Shutout: Bruins
posted by tommybiden at 08:53 AM on April 15, 2023
Revised picks:
Shutout: Stars
posted by rcade at 09:44 AM on April 15, 2023
... the last question is a team giving up zero goals, while on this page it says game 1 winner.
Thanks. Fixed.
posted by rcade at 09:44 AM on April 15, 2023
Oilers in 6
Bruins in 5
Hurricanes in 5
Stars in 6
Golden Knights in 4
Lightning in 7
Rangers in 7
Kraken in 6
Top goals: Connor McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Linus Ullmark
Team scoring 6 goals: Bruins
Shutout: Bruins
posted by kokaku at 08:01 PM on April 15, 2023
My picks:
Oilers in 5
Panthers in 7
Islanders in 7
Wild in 6
Jets in 6
Lightning in 7
Devils in 6
Avalanche in 6
Top goals: Draisatl
Top goalie (save %): Sorokin
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Shutout: Islanders
posted by rumple at 11:41 PM on April 15, 2023
My picks:
Oilers in 5
Bruins in 4
Hurricanes in 7
Stars in 6
Golden Knights in 7
Lightning in 7
Rangers in 7
Avalanche in 6
Top goals: C. McDavid (EDM)
Top goalie (save %): L. Ullmark (BOS)
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Shutout: Bruins
posted by NoMich at 11:31 AM on April 16, 2023
Revised pick...
Shutout: Kraken
posted by kokaku at 01:13 PM on April 16, 2023
The game times on Monday and Tuesday are still to be determined, so I'll be changing them on the form when the NHL releases them. The dates are correct.
posted by rcade at 10:55 PM on April 14, 2023