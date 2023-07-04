NFL Playoff Pickem Champion: NoMich: There's no time like the present to announce the winner of the SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pickem. With the Kansas City Chiefs victory and that heartwarming ad with a dog or Ben Affleck or John Travolta fresh on our minds, I can reveal that NoMich defeated Cixelsyd by 1 point. The outcome hinged on NoMich locking the Chiefs. I claim the coveted Costanza. The NFL season starts in 156 days.
I don't know why that link defaults to the Patriots but I don't like it.
posted by rcade at 07:56 AM on April 05, 2023
Do you want me to ask Belichick's IT team to exit your operating system?
NoMich should probably choose the Washington FT pullover because that is going to be collectible if the team remains the Commanders after Snyder sells.
posted by beaverboard at 08:48 AM on April 05, 2023
Congrats NoMich!
I narrowly missed the rare (and dubious?) NFL Pick 'Em Costanza brace.
posted by bender at 08:56 AM on April 05, 2023
Yay! Whoo!
Those fleeces are currently out of stock! NOOOOoooooo!!!
posted by NoMich at 12:05 PM on April 05, 2023
Yeah, I think it locked on the Pats b/c they're the only ones in stock (and there aren't many of those).
Congrats NoMich!
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:46 PM on April 05, 2023
If the New England pullovers are the only ones still in stock, it probably means one of the following things:
1) They made too many Pats units because they mistakenly assumed that a lot of people still loved the team.
2) They made too many Pats units because the head coach said he needed a bunch to give as holiday gifts to all the friends and family members on his staff.
3) The Colts wanted to make sure that the Patriots inventory numbers were inflated.
4) The Pats inventory numbers are the reverse of their weekly injury report, where most of the players are listed as doubtful.
5) Zach Wilson has been dating cougars close to the Connecticut / Massachusetts border and wanted a little something Patriotic to tuck into their fruit baskets.
6) Meek Mill hasn't put in his order yet.
posted by beaverboard at 01:58 PM on April 05, 2023
Congrats, NoMich !!
posted by tommybiden at 06:20 PM on April 05, 2023
If they get more in stock, I'll take a Detroit Lions XL. Thanks rcade!
posted by NoMich at 09:59 AM on April 06, 2023
Those are excellent guesses, Beev. My money's on 4.
posted by rcade at 10:55 AM on April 06, 2023
Congrats NoMich. I went ahead and looked for you, and, apparently, they are out of all the Jaguar ones, as well. I guess, everyone is already jumping on the bandwagon (But, don't worry there's more room for anyone who would like to jump aboard/lol).
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:35 AM on April 07, 2023
I've already painted my house the Jaguars color rush theme
posted by NoMich at 08:49 AM on April 07, 2023
Here are the final standings. Had to do some data entry to get all the picks in, but I checked and doublechecked so I feel confident not gonna lie.
NoMich must now tell us whether they will be donning the fleece of a champion.
Congratulations!
posted by rcade at 07:55 AM on April 05, 2023