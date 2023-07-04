April 05, 2023

NFL Playoff Pickem Champion: NoMich: There's no time like the present to announce the winner of the SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pickem. With the Kansas City Chiefs victory and that heartwarming ad with a dog or Ben Affleck or John Travolta fresh on our minds, I can reveal that NoMich defeated Cixelsyd by 1 point. The outcome hinged on NoMich locking the Chiefs. I claim the coveted Costanza. The NFL season starts in 156 days.

posted by rcade to football at 07:52 AM - 12 comments