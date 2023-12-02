February 11, 2023

CFL Pickem Champion: Rcade: I'm not saying I took too long to announce the CFL Pickem champion, but the first preseason game is in 100 days. The champion of SportsFilter 2022 CFL Pickem is me. Picking the Argos to upset the Blue Bombers was enough to hold off Cixelsyd. Congratulations to all but mostly me.

posted by rcade to football at 01:38 PM - 7 comments