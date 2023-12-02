CFL Pickem Champion: Rcade: I'm not saying I took too long to announce the CFL Pickem champion, but the first preseason game is in 100 days. The champion of SportsFilter 2022 CFL Pickem is me. Picking the Argos to upset the Blue Bombers was enough to hold off Cixelsyd. Congratulations to all but mostly me.
Congrats rcade. What happens when you win the contest?
Instead of awarding yourself a nice new pair of team logo pants, do you have to fish an old pair of Zubaz out of your washpile, turn them inside out and wear them to Publix?
posted by beaverboard at 03:17 PM on February 11, 2023
Congrats, rcade!
posted by tommybiden at 03:28 PM on February 11, 2023
Congratulations rcade
posted by ic23b at 04:28 PM on February 11, 2023
Thanks! I became an Argos homer just in the nick of time.
Yes. But that's not just when I win contests. That's everyday.
Kind of my treat for the ladies of Publix.
posted by rcade at 05:58 PM on February 11, 2023
Congrats, rcade. The ladies of Publix>ladies of Walmart/lol.
posted by jagsnumberone at 08:58 PM on February 11, 2023
I don't approve of Toronto wins in any sport, but I approve your win.
posted by rumple at 03:14 PM on February 12, 2023
My thinking on the Grey Cup ...
"I'm more shaky about Zach Collaros' ankle than the CFL pundits. But even if he can move on it I'd probably pick the Double Blue."
... was exactly the same as this Super Bowl with one QB's ailing ankle swapped for another.
posted by rcade at 01:44 PM on February 11, 2023