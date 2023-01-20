NFL Pickem Champion: Truthhurts: With a score of 1,280 points, Truthhurts has won the regular season NFL Pickem after holding on to the lead for 12 straight weeks. NoMich finishes in second place 46 back. Bender, who was in second place behind Truth in week 9, claims the coveted Costanza. Congratulations to all, but mostly these winners.
That sounds like a tank job to me. Take away his 1st round pick.
Congrats to Truthhurts on his win and to rcade for putting up with us as we whined about our scores.
posted by Howard_T at 08:43 PM on January 16, 2023
We couldn't handle the Truth. Congratulations on a juggernaut run!
posted by rcade at 10:13 PM on January 16, 2023
Congrats Truth. I did the opposite of Bender, as I went from the Costanza around the mid way point to finishing third (but still 100 or so points behind, so in no real danger of winning/lol.)
It corresponded with the Jaguars beginning to win, so look out next year, as I won't have that automatic loss each week. (why do I feel like a Cubs fan saying that?lol)
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:24 AM on January 17, 2023
Congrats, Truth!
posted by Goyoucolts at 12:30 AM on January 17, 2023
Congratulations, Truth!
posted by tommybiden at 12:09 PM on January 17, 2023
What can I say, as a Titans fan, my epic fall from contention ran right alongside theirs. It seems there were points for one of us at a time, but not both, Jags.
Congratulations, Truth! Holding the top spot for 2/3 of the season is quite impressive.
posted by bender at 03:39 PM on January 17, 2023
But [gestures around at contestants] is it? Is it really?
Kidding aside, well done truthhurts. And another huge thank you to rcade for putting the pick em together.
posted by tahoemoj at 04:29 PM on January 17, 2023
Congratulations, truthy. Great job!
Thanks for running this yet again, rcade, and enjoy the Jags' ride
posted by NoMich at 08:15 PM on January 16, 2023