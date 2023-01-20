January 16, 2023

NFL Pickem Champion: Truthhurts: With a score of 1,280 points, Truthhurts has won the regular season NFL Pickem after holding on to the lead for 12 straight weeks. NoMich finishes in second place 46 back. Bender, who was in second place behind Truth in week 9, claims the coveted Costanza. Congratulations to all, but mostly these winners.

posted by rcade to football at 04:14 PM - 8 comments