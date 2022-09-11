NBA Pickem Week 2: Lottery Lakers Edition: The national NBA slate is light this week -- just two games Wednesday and one more Friday, all on ESPN -- so an NBA TV Friday night game between the Nuggets and Celtics is also included in the pickem. Our leader after week 1 is Rumple with 55 points. Make picks with more accuracy than the Lakers shooting threes.
posted by rcade to basketball at 07:21 PM - 4 comments
My picks:
Nets by 5
Clippers by 14 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 8
Grizzlies by 10 (slam dunk)
Would like to see Dallas visit Orlando tomorrow to watch Luka and Banchero in person. Probably not wise to be making long drives in a hurricane.
posted by rcade at 07:57 PM on November 08, 2022
My picks:
Clippers by 4 (slam dunk)
posted by scooby10672 at 08:22 PM on November 08, 2022
I have a tentative commitment from my old seatmate at the AAC during the first half of Dirk's career to meet up in Memphis in March to watch Luka and Ja face off. If hurricane weather is a concern then things have really gone sideways.
posted by Ufez Jones at 08:22 PM on November 08, 2022
My picks:
Nets by 6
Clippers by 9
Celtics by 13 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 11 (slam dunk)
posted by rumple at 08:34 PM on November 08, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-pickem
posted by rcade at 07:21 PM on November 08, 2022