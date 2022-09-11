November 08, 2022

NBA Pickem Week 2: Lottery Lakers Edition: The national NBA slate is light this week -- just two games Wednesday and one more Friday, all on ESPN -- so an NBA TV Friday night game between the Nuggets and Celtics is also included in the pickem. Our leader after week 1 is Rumple with 55 points. Make picks with more accuracy than the Lakers shooting threes.

posted by rcade to basketball at 07:21 PM - 4 comments