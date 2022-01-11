Enter the SportsFilter NBA Pickem: The SportsFilter NBA Pickem has returned, offering a chance to pick the games that air on ABC, ESPN and TNT. There are six games this week starting with a Tuesday night doubleheader on TNT of Bulls/Nets and Wolves/Suns. Make your picks!
My picks:
Nets by 7
Suns by 10 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 3
Grizzlies by 11 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 14 (slam dunk)
Timberwolves by 4
Picking from a lack of knowledge here. That approach has been successful for me in the past. Go Mavs!
posted by rcade at 06:59 PM on October 31, 2022
Holy shit, rcade, glad to hear you're okay. I went through the prophylactic rabies vaccination protocol back when I was doing Vet Med work (three shots over a couple of month period) and each knocked me on my ass worse than the previous. Vertigo, extreme fatigue, confusion, etc. Much worse than side effects from any other vaccine I've had, including four Covid shots (which were minimal, personally).
I'm looking forward to any emergent superpowers, though.
Also glad to see these posts back, both for the fun of picking games and because it's a really handy resource for seeing the national TV schedule at a glance.
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:17 PM on October 31, 2022
My picks:
Bulls by 9
Suns by 11
Celtics by 4
Grizzlies by 8
Celtics by 7
Bucks by 13
Glad all's well with you, rcade. Contact with a bat is the reason I was never very good at baseball or softball. I couldn't make contact with the bat.
posted by Howard_T at 09:04 PM on October 31, 2022
My picks:
Nets by 10
Suns by 11 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 9
Grizzlies by 6
Celtics by 13 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 10 (slam dunk)
That's the most halloween story ever, rcade
posted by rumple at 12:58 AM on November 01, 2022
My picks:
Nets by 5
Suns by 7
Cavaliers by 5
Timberwolves by 5
Celtics by 7
Bucks by 7
posted by NoMich at 08:16 AM on November 01, 2022
It is. People at work are calling me Batman.
Same here. I do have an urge to fight crime because criminals are a cowardly and superstitious lot.
posted by rcade at 10:27 AM on November 01, 2022
Sorry about the two-week delay, but I have a great reason. A bat struck my hand while I was pumping gas a week ago and I've been busy getting rabies shots. Lots and lots of shots.
Fortunately, the shots aren't the horror story we used to scare each other with as kids.
(Public service announcement: Anyone who makes contact with a bat -- or finds one in their dwelling -- needs to take that seriously. Bat teeth are small and sometimes bites aren't even noticeable.)
posted by rcade at 06:54 PM on October 31, 2022