August 24, 2022

MLB Teams Will All Play Each Other in 2023: For the first time, the Major League Baseball schedule in 2023 will feature every team playing each other. This reduces divisional games from 19 to 13. Part of the schedule is a "natural rivalry" four-game series for each team, which is where I learned the natural rival of my Texas Rangers is the Arizona Diamondbacks.

