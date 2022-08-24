MLB Teams Will All Play Each Other in 2023: For the first time, the Major League Baseball schedule in 2023 will feature every team playing each other. This reduces divisional games from 19 to 13. Part of the schedule is a "natural rivalry" four-game series for each team, which is where I learned the natural rival of my Texas Rangers is the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Maybe because Fort Detroit and Fort Duquesne were somehow made bitter rivals during the so-called Pontiac's Rebellion?
posted by NoMich at 03:02 PM on August 24, 2022
Combination of this post + me seeing the Cardinals email announcing the 2023 Schedule led to a brief moment of hope that I might get to see the Rangers live next year.
Cards play a three-game series in Arlington in early June.
/sadtrombone
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:14 PM on August 24, 2022
Detroit and Pittsburgh are the two teams that stuck to the wall closest to each other when MLB did the spaghetti noodle test, I see.
posted by NoMich at 02:59 PM on August 24, 2022