August 17, 2022

CFL Pickem Week 11: Winnipeg Didn't Win Edition: The CFL has Friday and Saturday doubleheaders this week along with a bye for Winnipeg Blue Bombers to have an extra week to contemplate its loss to the Montreal Alouettes. I'm in first by 14 over Scooby10672 in the pickem after getting two 16-point locks. I am calling this skill instead of luck.

posted by rcade to football at 08:49 PM - 9 comments