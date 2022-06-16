NHL Playoff Pickem: Stanley Cup Finals Round: The puck drops on the Stanley Cup Finals at 8 p.m. Eastern Wednesday when the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Colorado Avalanche. Pick the series winner, the number of games, several props, and a tiebreaker. Good luck to everyone ahead of me in the standings, which is everybody.
My picks:
Lightning in 6
Top goals: Ondrej Palat
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Game 1 winner: Lightning
Top assists: Victor Hedman
Conn Smythe: Ondrej Palat
Top penalty minutes: Gabriel Landeskog
Tiebreaker: 29
Going whole hog Lightning here but I am ready for Not Tampa Bay to hoist the trophy this year. My picks reek of the desperation of a final round Costanza favorite.
posted by rcade at 06:42 PM on June 13, 2022
My picks:
Lightning in 6
Top goals: Stamkos
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Game 1 winner: Lightning
Top assists: Kucherov
Conn Smythe: Stamkos
Top penalty minutes: Kadri
Tiebreaker: 38
I too am ahead of rcade ..... by one point
posted by rumple at 06:55 PM on June 13, 2022
My picks:
Lightning in 7
Top goals: Stamkos
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Game 1 winner: Avalanche
Top assists: Kucherov
Conn Smythe: Kucherov
Top penalty minutes: Perry
Tiebreaker: 44
posted by grum@work at 07:06 PM on June 13, 2022
My picks:
Avalanche in 6
Top goals: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Game 1 winner: Avalanche
Top assists: Makar
Conn Smythe: Makar
Top penalty minutes: C. Perry
Tiebreaker: 29
Whooo! Look at that Costanza race!! I'm coming for you, rcade.
posted by tahoemoj at 07:14 PM on June 13, 2022
My picks:
Avalanche in 6
Top goals: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Game 1 winner: Avalanche
Top assists: Kucherov
Conn Smythe: Mackinnon
Top penalty minutes: Hagel
Tiebreaker: 42
posted by jagsnumberone at 08:45 PM on June 13, 2022
My picks:
Lightning in 7
Top goals: GABRIEL LANDESKOG
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Game 1 winner: Avalanche
Top assists: Nikita Kucherov
Conn Smythe: Nikita Kucherov
Top penalty minutes: Cale Makar
Tiebreaker: 27
posted by ic23b at 09:47 PM on June 13, 2022
My picks:
Avalanche in 7
Top goals: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Game 1 winner: Avalanche
Top assists: Makar
Conn Smythe: Makar
Top penalty minutes: Hagel
Tiebreaker: 42
posted by cixelsyd at 10:21 PM on June 13, 2022
My picks:
Lightning in 6
Top goals: Nikita Kucherov
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Game 1 winner: Lightning
Top assists: Steve Stamkos
Conn Smythe: Vasilevskiy
Top penalty minutes: Brandon Hagel
Tiebreaker: 34
posted by tommybiden at 07:58 AM on June 14, 2022
My picks:
Lightning in 7
Top goals: S. Stamkos (TB)
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Game 1 winner: Lightning
Top assists: N. Kucherov (TB)
Conn Smythe: A. Vasilevskiy (TB)
Top penalty minutes: B. Hagel (TB)
Tiebreaker: 42
posted by NoMich at 10:55 AM on June 15, 2022
Revised picks:
Tiebreaker: 43
posted by NoMich at 10:56 AM on June 15, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nhl-playoff-pickem
posted by rcade at 06:40 PM on June 13, 2022