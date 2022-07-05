May 01, 2022

Arizona Coyotes Are Moving to a 5,100-Seat Arena: The Arizona Coyotes are moving next season to a not-yet-finished arena at Arizona State University that will seat 5,100 fans. During the three years it will be there, the team will compensate by charging fans much higher prices. The team hopes to get an arena deal in Tempe after Glendale commissioned a study that found the arena would generate more economic benefit if NHL hockey wasn't played there.

