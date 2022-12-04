April 09, 2022

Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Fatally Struck by Car: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died after being hit by a car Saturday morning in south Florida. He was 24. Haskins was an Ohio State standout who threw for 4,831 passing yards and 50 touchdowns in his only season as the starter, both Big Ten records. He entered the NFL draft and was picked 15th overall by Washington.

posted by rcade to football at 11:37 AM - 7 comments