NBA Pickem Week 25: All the Marbles Edition: There are six TV games to pick in the final week of the NBA regular season, beginning with Bucks/Bulls Tuesday night on ESPN. I'm leading the contest by 50 over NoMich after an exact lock saved my biscuits. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 03:02 PM - 10 comments
My picks:
Bucks by 8
Nets by 9
Clippers by 8
Celtics by 9
Warriors by 13
Pelicans by 9
I was hoping there'd be some tanking to count on this week but the scheduler wasn't having any of it. Even most of the playoff teams have something to play for.
posted by rcade at 03:03 PM on April 04, 2022
My picks:
Bucks by 6 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 6 (slam dunk)
Suns by 10 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 6 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 8 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 8 (slam dunk)
posted by NoMich at 03:32 PM on April 04, 2022
Me bad math can me pass rcade in standings?
posted by NoMich at 03:35 PM on April 04, 2022
My picks:
Bucks by 13 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 10 (slam dunk)
Suns by 15 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 14 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 20 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 11 (slam dunk)
posted by rumple at 03:59 PM on April 04, 2022
My picks:
Bucks by 9 (slam dunk)
Nets by 22 (slam dunk)
Suns by 18 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 5 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 20 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 17 (slam dunk)
My late season push, alas, has fallen short. Although, there's still time to drive to Ufez' house and cut his internet...
posted by The_Black_Hand at 05:04 PM on April 04, 2022
NoMich: If you get all four slam dunks I didn't pick, that's a point gain of 40 to 80.
Add another 10 to 20 on the dunks I did pick.
That's 50 to 100 potential points gained.
But each missed dunk on a game I didn't pick is a point loss of -15 to -25.
And each missed dunk on a game I did pick is a point loss of -10.
posted by rcade at 05:36 PM on April 04, 2022
OK, cool. Thanks for covering for my mathy laziness
posted by NoMich at 06:23 PM on April 04, 2022
My picks:
Bucks by 5
Nets by 11 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 5
Bucks by 4
Warriors by 11 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 7 (slam dunk)
posted by geekyguy at 06:43 PM on April 04, 2022
My picks:
Bucks by 9 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 2
Clippers by 3
Bucks by 10 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 5
Grizzlies by 10
Guess I should take a bow for finishing last ... at least there's no relegation to picking G-League games!
posted by jjzucal at 08:34 PM on April 04, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-pickem
posted by rcade at 03:02 PM on April 04, 2022