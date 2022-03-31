NBA Pickem Week 24: Embiid for MVP Edition: There are eight games to pick in the second-to-last week of the NBA season, starting Wednesday night with an ESPN doubleheader of Heat/Celtics and Suns/Warriors. I'm holding onto first in our contest but NoMich has pulled nine closer to trail by 38. The_Black_Hand wins the week with 52. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 08:58 PM - 12 comments
My picks:
Celtics by 13 (slam dunk)
Suns by 10 (slam dunk)
Nets by 1
Jazz by 13 (slam dunk)
Suns by 9
Pelicans by 6
Bucks by 7
Nuggets by 6
Watching Dallas steamroll the Lakers without LeBron tonight at home. I wonder if fans ever chant "Beat LA!" any more like we did in the 1988 Western Conference Finals?
posted by rcade at 09:15 PM on March 29, 2022
My picks:
Heat by 6
Warriors by 2
Nets by 4
Jazz by 22 (slam dunk)
Suns by 3 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 7
Bucks by 8 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 10 (slam dunk)
posted by jjzucal at 09:46 PM on March 29, 2022
My picks:
Heat by 7
Warriors by 11 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 12 (slam dunk)
Jazz by 8
Suns by 10 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 10
Bucks by 12 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 8
posted by rumple at 10:47 PM on March 29, 2022
My Mavs game attendance peaked during the Kobe era (partly with Shaq, partly without), when chanting "Beat LA!" was akin to chanting "Violate the second law of Physics!" Going to those games did reinforce my opinion on the quality of Laker fans (or at least the quality of the Laker fans that live in the Metroplex).
I think it gets overlooked a bit because of the championship and the finals rematch against the Heat and all of that stuff (which, totally understandable!), but that 2nd round sweep in 2011 exorcised some serious demons.
posted by Ufez Jones at 08:32 AM on March 30, 2022
My picks:
Celtics by 8
Suns by 6
Nets by 6
Jazz by 18 (slam dunk)
Suns by 6
Pelicans by 6
Bucks by 8
Nuggets by 8
posted by NoMich at 10:09 AM on March 30, 2022
My picks:
Celtics by 12 (slam dunk)
Suns by 10 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 17 (slam dunk)
Jazz by 20 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 6 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 5 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 14 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 20 (slam dunk)
posted by The_Black_Hand at 06:04 PM on March 30, 2022
That Lakers - Pelicans matchup is certainly worthy of Dr. Naismith's legacy.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 06:07 PM on March 30, 2022
My picks:
Celtics by 8
Suns by 9
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:44 PM on March 30, 2022
Revised picks:
Celtics by 13
posted by rcade at 07:05 PM on March 30, 2022
Revised picks:
Nets by 6
Jazz by 5 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 5
Pelicans by 10 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 1
Nuggets by 9 (slam dunk)
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:56 PM on March 31, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-pickem
There will be six games to pick in the final week, ending April 9 with New Orleans at Memphis on NBA TV.
posted by rcade at 08:59 PM on March 29, 2022