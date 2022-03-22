NBA Pickem Week 23: NBA Inside Stuff Edition: There are six games to pick this week, beginning Wednesday night on TNT with Hawks/Knicks and Clippers/Nuggets, and ending Friday night on NBA TV. With every player scoring either 5 or 0 points, the standings in our pickem contest remain the same. Make your picks in honor of former NBA player Ahmad Rashad.
posted by rcade to basketball at 04:48 PM - 5 comments
My picks:
Knicks by 6
Nuggets by 20 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 8
76ers by 10
Hawks by 11
Clippers by 7
I'm rushing out the door so some of these picks are likely to be adjusted closer to tipoff. I added the two NBA TV games because a four-game week after a two-game week was slim pickings. In past seasons we had a rule where each week had at least 6 games to pick, even if this meant drawing some from NBA TV.
posted by rcade at 04:54 PM on March 21, 2022
My picks:
Hawks by 9 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 10 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 14 (slam dunk)
76ers by 20 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 22 (slam dunk)
76ers by 16 (slam dunk)
posted by The_Black_Hand at 05:55 PM on March 21, 2022
My picks:
Knicks by 10 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 11 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 12 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 9 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 13 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 8 (slam dunk)
posted by rumple at 06:27 PM on March 21, 2022
My picks:
Hawks by 8
Nuggets by 8
Grizzlies by 12 (slam dunk)
76ers by 12 (slam dunk)
Hawks by 6
76ers by 8
posted by NoMich at 06:42 PM on March 21, 2022
Current Standings
Use this link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-pickem/
