March 15, 2022

NBA Pickem Week 22: Lime Green Timberwolves Edition: There are only two national TV games in the NBA this week -- a Wednesday night doubleheader of Mavs/Nets and Celtics/Warriors. I'm leading our pickem contest by 47 over NoMich and 58 over Geekyguy. The_Black_Hand wins the week with 74. May your picks shine as brightly as Karl-Anthony Towns.

posted by rcade to basketball at 12:40 PM - 8 comments

Current Standings

Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-pickem

posted by rcade at 12:41 PM on March 15, 2022

My picks:

Mavericks by 8
Warriors by 8

posted by rcade at 12:43 PM on March 15, 2022

My picks:

Mavericks by 8
Warriors by 8

posted by NoMich at 12:49 PM on March 15, 2022

My picks:

Nets by 8
Warriors by 16 (slam dunk)

posted by rumple at 03:21 PM on March 15, 2022

My picks:

Nets by 9
Celtics by 7

posted by Ufez Jones at 04:58 PM on March 15, 2022

My picks:

Mavericks by 3 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 3 (slam dunk)

posted by scooby10672 at 05:51 PM on March 15, 2022

My picks:

Nets by 14 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 6 (slam dunk)

posted by The_Black_Hand at 08:02 PM on March 15, 2022

My picks:

Nets by 15 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 4

posted by jjzucal at 08:47 PM on March 15, 2022

