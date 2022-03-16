NBA Pickem Week 22: Lime Green Timberwolves Edition: There are only two national TV games in the NBA this week -- a Wednesday night doubleheader of Mavs/Nets and Celtics/Warriors. I'm leading our pickem contest by 47 over NoMich and 58 over Geekyguy. The_Black_Hand wins the week with 74. May your picks shine as brightly as Karl-Anthony Towns.
My picks:
Mavericks by 8
Warriors by 8
posted by rcade at 12:43 PM on March 15, 2022
My picks:
Mavericks by 8
Warriors by 8
posted by NoMich at 12:49 PM on March 15, 2022
My picks:
Nets by 8
Warriors by 16 (slam dunk)
posted by rumple at 03:21 PM on March 15, 2022
My picks:
Nets by 9
Celtics by 7
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:58 PM on March 15, 2022
My picks:
Mavericks by 3 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 3 (slam dunk)
posted by scooby10672 at 05:51 PM on March 15, 2022
My picks:
Nets by 14 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 6 (slam dunk)
posted by The_Black_Hand at 08:02 PM on March 15, 2022
My picks:
Nets by 15 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 4
posted by jjzucal at 08:47 PM on March 15, 2022
