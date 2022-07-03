NBA Pickem Week 21: Respect Rudy Gobert Edition: There are 12 national NBA games on tap this week, beginning Tuesday night with a TNT doubleheader of Pelicans/Grizzies and Clippers/Warriors, then stretching all the way to a rare Monday night doubleheader on ESPN. I'm still in first place by 50 but NoMich cut my lead by almost as many points (37) as I scored (39). JJzucal wins the week with 112. Make your picks and show some love for the king of paint.
posted by rcade to basketball at 01:38 PM - 6 comments
Revised picks:
Jazz by 7
posted by rcade at 02:01 PM on March 07, 2022
Only four weeks left in the season after this one. I'm as nervous as a team exec who bet his future on Ben Simmons.
posted by rcade at 02:05 PM on March 07, 2022
My picks:
Grizzlies by 8
Warriors by 14 (slam dunk)
Suns by 9
Jazz by 12 (slam dunk)
76ers by 10 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 8
Warriors by 6
Nets by 12 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 10 (slam dunk)
Suns by 14 (slam dunk)
76ers by 10 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 10 (slam dunk)
posted by rumple at 02:08 PM on March 07, 2022
Looking at last week's results, I was patting myself on the back for those 77 points, but then saw scooby's 80. Congrats, guy. Nice score. Then I get down to jj's score. Wha??!! 112?! Nice job!
posted by NoMich at 03:20 PM on March 07, 2022
My picks:
Grizzlies by 12 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 6
Heat by 8
Jazz by 14 (slam dunk)
76ers by 8
Nuggets by 8
Warriors by 6
Nets by 6
Celtics by 8
Suns by 14 (slam dunk)
76ers by 8
Jazz by 8
posted by NoMich at 04:31 PM on March 07, 2022
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-pickem
My picks:
Grizzlies by 20 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 7
Heat by 8
Jazz by 28 (slam dunk)
76ers by 11 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 8
Warriors by 8
Nets by 5
Mavericks by 3
Suns by 28 (slam dunk)
76ers by 3
Bucks by 7
Wish I had watched LeBron dropping 56 on the Warriors Saturday night.
posted by rcade at 02:00 PM on March 07, 2022