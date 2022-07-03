March 07, 2022

NBA Pickem Week 21: Respect Rudy Gobert Edition: There are 12 national NBA games on tap this week, beginning Tuesday night with a TNT doubleheader of Pelicans/Grizzies and Clippers/Warriors, then stretching all the way to a rare Monday night doubleheader on ESPN. I'm still in first place by 50 but NoMich cut my lead by almost as many points (37) as I scored (39). JJzucal wins the week with 112. Make your picks and show some love for the king of paint.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:38 PM - 6 comments