March 01, 2022

NBA Pickem Week 20: 13 Games in 5 Days Edition: Since the NBA Pickem began on SportsFilter there has never been a week with 13 nationally televised games. The previous record was 10. I'm still leading the contest and won the week with 50. The first games occur tonight on TNT with Hawks/Celtics and Mavs/Lakers. Make your picks and picks and picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:49 AM - 9 comments