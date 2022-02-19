SportsFilter Playoff Pickem Champion: Ic23b: The NFL Playoff Pickem was won in a rout by ic23b, who took the lead from tahoemoj after the conference championships and never gave it back. Congratulations! The coveted costanza is claimed by bender. Thus ends our football prognostication until the CFL kicks off on June 9.
Thank You. Detroit Lions 2X. Don't know how to send you my address.
posted by ic23b at 09:24 PM on February 18, 2022
Cincy victory, and I'm rockin a new fleece. Rams victory, and it's congratulations' to ic23b. Cheers.
posted by tahoemoj at 09:50 PM on February 18, 2022
Congrats on your victory
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:56 PM on February 18, 2022
With ic23b's victory, thus begins the ceremonial choosing of the fleece.
posted by rcade at 03:43 PM on February 18, 2022