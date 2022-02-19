February 18, 2022

SportsFilter Playoff Pickem Champion: Ic23b: The NFL Playoff Pickem was won in a rout by ic23b, who took the lead from tahoemoj after the conference championships and never gave it back. Congratulations! The coveted costanza is claimed by bender. Thus ends our football prognostication until the CFL kicks off on June 9.

posted by rcade to football at 03:42 PM - 4 comments