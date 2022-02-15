NBA Pickem Week 18: Unofficial Points Edition: There are just five games to pick this NBA week, beginning tonight with a TNT doubleheader followed by a New York City derby Wednesday on ESPN. In the pickem I extended my first-place lead to 43 over Geekyguy, whose lock-em-all derring-do derring-didn't on four games. The_Black_Hand won the week again by 68. Make your picks in honor of the NBA's new points monarch.
posted by rcade to basketball at 02:18 PM - 4 comments
My picks:
Celtics by 2
Suns by 14 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 6
Jazz by 13 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 3
posted by rcade at 02:24 PM on February 15, 2022
My picks:
Celtics by 3
Suns by 8 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 4
Jazz by 3
Bucks by 7 (slam dunk)
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:50 PM on February 15, 2022
My picks:
76ers by 6
Suns by 12 (slam dunk)
Nets by 8
Jazz by 8
76ers by 6
posted by NoMich at 03:32 PM on February 15, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-pickem
posted by rcade at 02:19 PM on February 15, 2022