February 15, 2022

NBA Pickem Week 18: Unofficial Points Edition: There are just five games to pick this NBA week, beginning tonight with a TNT doubleheader followed by a New York City derby Wednesday on ESPN. In the pickem I extended my first-place lead to 43 over Geekyguy, whose lock-em-all derring-do derring-didn't on four games. The_Black_Hand won the week again by 68. Make your picks in honor of the NBA's new points monarch.

posted by rcade to basketball at 02:18 PM - 4 comments