February 13, 2022

Rams Win Super Bowl 0x38: A last-minute touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp led the Los Angeles Rams to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 0x38. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had reached midfield when a game-clinching drive was ended by Aaron Donald grabbing Burrow while he tried a futile desperation heave that fell incomplete on fourth and one. Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP.

