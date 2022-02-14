February 13, 2022

Rams Win Super Bowl 0x38: A last-minute touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp led the Los Angeles Rams to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 0x38. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had reached midfield when a game-clinching drive was ended by Aaron Donald grabbing Burrow while he tried a futile desperation heave that fell incomplete on fourth and one. Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP.
Happy for so many of the Rams players who landed a ring, but perhaps most for Eric Weddle, who came off the couch a month ago after two years of retirement to bolster the Rams defense on the way to the Super Bowl, then ruptured his pec in tonight's game and played all four quarters anyway. What a Herculean effort.
posted by Goyoucolts at 01:31 AM on February 14, 2022
The Rams' go-ahead TD drive--where everyone in the world knew the ball was going to Kupp, but they still got it to him over and over anyway--was very impressive. Of course, the defensive holding penalty that kept that drive alive was extremely weak, but I suppose that offset the non-called offensive pass interference on the Bengals' first play of the 2nd half.
Disappointed the Bengals couldn't hang on, but that was an entertaining and well-battled game.
posted by bender at 08:52 AM on February 14, 2022
It was good-not-great game, but we kind of knew going in it would have to be pretty special to measure up against the divisional and conference championship rounds. I can't recall a playoff season that was overall as exciting as this year's.
posted by Ufez Jones at 09:48 AM on February 14, 2022
When I saw Kroenke wandering around on the field awkwardly trying to interact with his players I thought: if there is an omniscient benevolence, along will come Ufez with a bucket of Gatorade to give him a bath.
posted by beaverboard at 09:57 AM on February 14, 2022
I thought Stafford had jinxed himself when I saw that he had grown back his Detroit beard. Shave that thing off, dude.
posted by beaverboard at 12:03 AM on February 14, 2022