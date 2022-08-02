NBA Pickem Week 17: Crooked Rim Edition: There are eight NBA games on this week's slate, beginning Tuesday night with a TNT doubleheader and ending with games on ABC Saturday and Sunday. I reclaimed the contest lead through the power of homerism when Mavericks beat the Heat last night. The_Black_Hand wins the week with 68. Make your picks and keep a close watch on your backboard and stanchion.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:27 AM - 9 comments
My picks:
Celtics by 8
Bucks by 5
Bulls by 12
Jazz by 3
Wizards by 10 (slam dunk)
Suns by 13 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 22 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 11 (slam dunk)
The secret of my success this season is picking all the games for testing purposes right after I put the new post up.
posted by rcade at 11:50 AM on February 07, 2022
My picks:
Nets by 12 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 10
Hornets by 8
Warriors by 13 (slam dunk)
Nets by 8
Suns by 12 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 12 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 7
posted by rumple at 12:06 PM on February 07, 2022
My picks:
Celtics by 6 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 11 (slam dunk)
Hornets by 4 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 5 (slam dunk)
Nets by 4 (slam dunk)
Suns by 6 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 11 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 7 (slam dunk)
The epitome of homerism is when you cite the results of a matchup that didn't occur, lol. This could be a rocky week as some of these teams figure to be active as the trade deadline approaches.
posted by geekyguy at 12:15 PM on February 07, 2022
Ha! I even watched the game. If Trae Young keeps shooting like that he'll play himself right out of Miami.
posted by rcade at 12:27 PM on February 07, 2022
My picks:
Celtics by 5
Bucks by 11 (slam dunk)
Hornets by 3
Jazz by 7
Nets by 12 (slam dunk)
Suns by 4
Warriors by 10 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 12 (slam dunk)
posted by jjzucal at 01:47 PM on February 07, 2022
My picks:
Celtics by 8
Lakers by 6
Hornets by 6
Jazz by 6
Nets by 5
Suns by 12 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 12 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 6
posted by NoMich at 02:14 PM on February 07, 2022
My picks:
Nets by 3 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 4
Bulls by 5 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 6
posted by scooby10672 at 06:03 PM on February 07, 2022
My picks:
Celtics by 5
Bucks by 13 (slam dunk)
Hornets by 3
Jazz by 4
Nets by 9
Suns by 4
Warriors by 11 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 8 (slam dunk)
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:31 PM on February 08, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-pickem
