February 07, 2022

NBA Pickem Week 17: Crooked Rim Edition: There are eight NBA games on this week's slate, beginning Tuesday night with a TNT doubleheader and ending with games on ABC Saturday and Sunday. I reclaimed the contest lead through the power of homerism when Mavericks beat the Heat last night. The_Black_Hand wins the week with 68. Make your picks and keep a close watch on your backboard and stanchion.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:27 AM - 9 comments