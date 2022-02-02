February 01, 2022

Accidental Bill Belichick Text Messages At Center Of Brian Flores Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against NFL, Giants: Bill Belichick texted the wrong Brian to congratulate him for getting the Giants’ head coaching a job, according to a lawsuit filed by former Dolphins head coach and former Patriots assistant coach Brian Flores. As a result, Brian Flores has filed suit against the NFL and its franchises and it's a helluva read (PDF).

posted by NoMich to football at 05:19 PM - 7 comments