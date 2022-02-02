Accidental Bill Belichick Text Messages At Center Of Brian Flores Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against NFL, Giants: Bill Belichick texted the wrong Brian to congratulate him for getting the Giants’ head coaching a job, according to a lawsuit filed by former Dolphins head coach and former Patriots assistant coach Brian Flores. As a result, Brian Flores has filed suit against the NFL and its franchises and it's a helluva read (PDF).
posted by NoMich at 08:08 PM on February 01, 2022
The timeline of events based on the texts is pretty damning, plus the sloppy and lack of professionalism by the Denver interviewing team... Yikes.
I hope Flores does not settle before discovery (or settles at all!) and this leads to more discoveries on the hidden side of NFL franchises.
posted by FLsportsman at 10:51 PM on February 01, 2022
The Miami Dolphins owner offering Flores 100k per loss in order to improve the team's draft position. One owner attempting to influence and throw the games.
Combined with the NFL embracing sports gambling.
It would be extra interesting if the Miami district opens a criminal investigation over these allegations.
posted by FLsportsman at 10:57 PM on February 01, 2022
It'll be interesting to see where the league places Stephen Ross in relation to Dan Snyder on the banishment scale. If they didn't ban Snyder, what would / will it take for them to ban someone else?
The Belichick texts are a distant equivalent of the Ray Rice elevator video and the league office has pushed all its chips in with the owners and their front offices. Stakes are high with lots of info yet to come to light. Flores has every reason to seek to carry this through to judgment. It's hard to imagine him reaching a settlement agreement that allows the defendants to admit no wrongdoing. This case is going to damage the league regardless of the outcome.
Assuming that Flores won't have another opportunity to coach in the pros, he'd surely have suitors in the college game if he's so inclined. And a ton of kids wanting to play for him.
posted by beaverboard at 12:25 AM on February 02, 2022
Flores is exactly the type of person you would want leading a team. Sounds like he's got a bulletproof case but the courts most often lean right on these issues. Rules for thee and not me or "proper societal order" per the previous federal government. Having the court grant his request for a jury trial would appear to be the only hurdle.
Sadly Flores probably never coaches in the NFL again while guys like Matt Patricia and Joe Judge continue to fail upwards.
posted by cixelsyd at 11:12 AM on February 02, 2022
I doubt that the lawsuit has any realistic chance of succeeding, but the discovery phase is going to be the greatest soap opera we've ever seen.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 11:16 AM on February 02, 2022
Holy shit, Flores is just gonna try to burn the whole fucking facade down.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 07:03 PM on February 01, 2022