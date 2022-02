February 01, 2022

NBA Pickem Week 16: Steph's Gonna Steph Edition: There are nine NBA games to pick this week, starting with tonight's TNT doubleheader of Wizards/Bucks and Nets/Suns. In our pickem, Geekyguy retakes the lead after hitting all five locks. Scooby10672 also hit all five to win the week with 62. Make your picks and think twice before taunting.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:01 AM - 9 comments