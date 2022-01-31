Super Bowl 0x38: Bengals vs. Rams: The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 0x38 after coming back from a 21-3 deficit on the road to the Kansas City Chiefs. Joe Burrow's team are underdogs for the third playoff game in a row. The Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers with their own comeback from 17-7 in the fourth quarter. They open as 3.5-point favorites in a game that will be played at their home stadium.
Garoppolo has wobbled his last desperation duck for the Niners. He is done.
posted by beaverboard at 11:57 PM on January 30, 2022
Just think how this *could have* turned out if Mr Tartt of the 49ers had held onto that sure fire interception. Then, the very next play was a net 45 yards for the Rams thanks to that stupid, dumb, stupid, dumb targeting penalty on Mr Verrett. Dumb dumb dumb penalty.
posted by NoMich at 07:34 AM on January 31, 2022
I think I blamed the wrong guy for the targeting penalty. Oops, sorry Mr Verrett.
posted by NoMich at 09:22 AM on January 31, 2022
The Knave of Tartt
Stole their hearts
And vowed he'd drop no more
Alas, too late
Sealed was their fate
And they were shown the door
posted by beaverboard at 11:12 AM on January 31, 2022
Chiefs fans despondent to not see their team in the Super Bowl, take heart.
Sean McVay, who showed himself to be second only to Andy Reid in terms of time out and challenge management, will be in attendance.
posted by beaverboard at 11:13 AM on January 31, 2022
The Rams will be playing in their home stadium as the visiting team.
Bengals, what would Belichick do?
Damn right, make the Rams use the visitor's locker room and wear their dishwater whites.
posted by beaverboard at 11:16 AM on January 31, 2022
Did I hear correctly that Joe Burrow could become the third quarterback to lead a team to a national championship and Super Bowl win after Joe Montana and Joe Namath?
Yup. Burrow also has a chance to become the first QB to win a Heisman, College Natty, and Super Bowl. The only three players that have accomplished this are Marcus Allen, Tony Dorsett, and Charles Woodson.
He just turned 25 last month.
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:20 AM on January 31, 2022
Look at all of those dang bar bets y'all are gonna win on Super Bowl Sunday at your local watering hole. Plus, something about tahoe buying everyones' rounds?
posted by NoMich at 11:48 AM on January 31, 2022
Yup. Burrow also has a chance to become the first QB to win a Heisman, College Natty, and Super Bowl.
Leading me to wonder about what Gino Torretta is up to these days should be some kind of crime.
posted by LionIndex at 11:52 AM on January 31, 2022
If Gino is road tripping, Chris Weinke is riding shotgun.
If they get hungry, no better place to stop than a Wuerfful House.
The Sunshine State in all its glory.
posted by beaverboard at 12:18 PM on January 31, 2022
You are on fire today, beavy. Keep it up
posted by NoMich at 12:41 PM on January 31, 2022
Plus, something about tahoe buying everyones' rounds?
The Moj house will be rockin' come Super Bowl Sunday. There will be Cincinnati chili (as there was for the Raiders game), hot wings (as there were for the Titans game), and ribs (as there were for the Chiefs game). Plenty of Reno craft brew (Alibi, Revision, Schussboom, and Imbib), and likely too much bourbon.
Also, I have a two-week trial kicking off in Vegas on the 14th. Pray for me.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:43 PM on January 31, 2022
Wait a second! Hold up! We also may be working on our own bit of history this year around these parts. Have we had a NFL Playoffs Pick 'Em winner where that person's preferred team wins the Super Bowl?
posted by NoMich at 01:03 PM on January 31, 2022
I'd like to say I saw this coming, as someone who locked these teams to each win by three, but necessity is the mother of prognostication. I wasn't going to climb the leaderboard without picking the biggest upset of the weekend.
The 49ers were doomed when they couldn't run effectively. Jimmy Garrapolo was never going to carry the team on his shoulders.
Did I hear correctly that Joe Burrow could become the third quarterback to lead a team to a national championship and Super Bowl win after Joe Montana and Joe Namath?
posted by rcade at 10:20 PM on January 30, 2022