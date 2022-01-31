January 30, 2022

Super Bowl 0x38: Bengals vs. Rams: The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 0x38 after coming back from a 21-3 deficit on the road to the Kansas City Chiefs. Joe Burrow's team are underdogs for the third playoff game in a row. The Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers with their own comeback from 17-7 in the fourth quarter. They open as 3.5-point favorites in a game that will be played at their home stadium.

posted by rcade to football at 10:15 PM - 14 comments