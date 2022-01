January 27, 2022

NBA Pickem Week 15: Kobe and Gianna Edition: As the sports world remembers the Bryants, there are five NBA games to pick this week starting with tonight's Lakers/Sixers and Wolves/Warriors doubleheader on TNT. My lead over Geekyguy has shrunk to 8 because I picked my Dallas Mavericks to beat the Phoenix Suns. And I would do it again. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:05 AM