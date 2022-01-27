Mike McDaniel is WHAT??!! -- Deadspin: "We learned after the publication of this article that 49ers OC Mike McDaniel, whom we describe as a 'white guy,' is in fact biracial. The article's original text remains below. We regret the error."
I didn't realize that Deadspin is still a thing; based on the above that's probably for the best (I did join Defector and very much enjoy it). Nonetheless, one would think that IF you are going to write an entire opinion hit piece about how "this guy is the next undeserving white guy to get a HC gig," and IF you choose to laser focus on the "white guy" element of it (I'm not sure their repeated references to a "white guy" were as pithy as they thought), you might want to confirm that the subject of your hit piece is, in fact, a white guy. Dumb fucks.
posted by tahoemoj at 07:02 PM on January 26, 2022
Here's a story that the crack Deadspin researchers missed about his background.
posted by rcade at 05:35 PM on January 26, 2022