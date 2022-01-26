David Ortiz First Ballot Hall of Famer: and he is the lone inductee for 2022. Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens fall short again and are now no longer eligible for induction via this method.
If Bonds and Clemens had gotten shot in the guts, they might have made it.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 10:26 AM on January 26, 2022
Bonds is the greatest player I've ever seen. Until he's in, the MLB hall of fame is a complete joke.
posted by tron7 at 10:57 AM on January 26, 2022
I agree, tron. I had the pleasure of watching from the bleachers in Wrigley Field when he was still a part of amazing Pirates outfield during the early '90s. I also was in a Stratomatic baseball league in early '94 and the first overall pick. You bet your sweet ass that my pick was Barry Bonds. It was on his shoulders that I won the World Series.
posted by NoMich at 11:01 AM on January 26, 2022
The thing I always go back to is: juice or no juice, the player still has to put together quality at bats and make contact with the ball. Bonds could have had body parts replaced with robotic appendages and I still would have been amazed at what he did in the batter's box.
By the time he got to the 2002 World Series, opposing teams were doing everything except rolling the ball underhand across the infield grass toward home plate to keep him from getting something he could hit. Yet whenever he got the slightest chance of seeing a pitch he could make contact with, he was deadly.
I also admire Bonds for staying in the NL and playing a field position when he could have gone to the AL and lived comfortably as a DH if he'd wanted to.
And juice or no juice, Roger Clemens' work ethic and preparation were other worldly. You can't do what he did in his career without being driven to excel all day every day.
Although the Baseball HOF is flawed, it still pales in comparison to the Rock and Roll HOF, which has been outrageously exclusionary since day one.
posted by beaverboard at 12:03 PM on January 26, 2022
Comforting to note that while MLB goodwill ambassador Jeff Kent didn't score well in the voting, he will still have further opportunities to gain entrance.
posted by beaverboard at 10:05 AM on January 26, 2022