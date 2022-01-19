NBA Pickem Week 14: Mona Mondieu Edition: There are five national NBA games on the slate this week, beginning tonight at 7:30 p.m. Eastern when Charlotte visits Boston. After another rough week for prognosticative excellence, I hold the lead by 25 over Geekyguy. The exception was Rumple, who won the week with 31. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 01:39 PM - 7 comments
My picks:
Celtics by 6
Nuggets by 24 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 3
Warriors by 19 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 14 (slam dunk)
posted by rcade at 01:46 PM on January 19, 2022
My picks:
Celtics by 10 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 6
Mavericks by 9 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 22 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 14 (slam dunk)
Totally forgot my picks last week. Not that I might have done any better than zero points, but still.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 02:42 PM on January 19, 2022
My picks:
Hornets by 5
Nuggets by 8 (slam dunk)
Suns by 7 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 9 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 6
_()_/
posted by geekyguy at 02:45 PM on January 19, 2022
My picks:
Celtics by 6
Clippers by 10 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 6
Warriors by 12 (slam dunk)
Bulls by 6
posted by NoMich at 02:59 PM on January 19, 2022
My picks:
Hornets by 4
Nuggets by 6 (slam dunk)
Suns by 6
Warriors by 13 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:52 PM on January 19, 2022
My picks:
Celtics by 8 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 4
Suns by 3
Warriors by 10 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 8 (slam dunk)
posted by jjzucal at 06:59 PM on January 19, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-pickem
