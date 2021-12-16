December 14, 2021

NFL Covid Numbers Skyrocket: After several LA Rams players went into Covid protocols shortly before the team's MNF contest against the Arizona Cardinals, the number of players testing positive league-wide rose to 75 over the last two days. The Rams and Browns have been hit particularly hard, while the Dolphins now have only one available running back left on their 53-man roster.



Stay safe, friends

posted by The_Black_Hand to football at 10:39 PM - 6 comments