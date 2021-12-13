December 13, 2021

NBA Pickem Week 9: Covid Protocols Edition: There are six national games on the tube this week, beginning with a TNT twinbill of Golden State/New York and Phoenix/Portland on Tuesday. There's been a reversal of fortune in the NBA Pickem with leader Geekyguy scoring 6 and the next three players 40 or more, bringing his lead down to 7. Make your picks and vaccinate.

posted by rcade to basketball at 07:48 PM - 2 comments