NBA Pickem Week 9: Covid Protocols Edition: There are six national games on the tube this week, beginning with a TNT twinbill of Golden State/New York and Phoenix/Portland on Tuesday. There's been a reversal of fortune in the NBA Pickem with leader Geekyguy scoring 6 and the next three players 40 or more, bringing his lead down to 7. Make your picks and vaccinate.
posted by rcade to basketball at 07:48 PM - 2 comments
My picks:
Warriors by 16 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 3
Lakers by 8
Jazz by 13 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 7
Lakers by 8
I caught four extra hours sleep this Saturday but I didn't score any triple-doubles.
posted by rcade at 07:55 PM on December 13, 2021
Current Standings
Use this link to make your picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-pickem
posted by rcade at 07:49 PM on December 13, 2021