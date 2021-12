December 01, 2021

NBA Pickem Week 7: Blazing Suns Edition: There are six NBA games to pick this week, starting with tonight's Sixers/Celtics and Kings/Clippers doubleheader on NBA TV. Geekyguy has climbed back into first with a 60 point week, leaving me 13 back. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:02 AM - 8 comments