November 16, 2021

NBA Pickem Week 5: Happy Birthday Bol Bol Edition: There are six national NBA games this week spanning Tuesday to Friday. Tonight Golden State plays Brooklyn and Philadelphia plays Utah on TNT. Our contest has a new leader who is too modest to name himself but spectacularly won the week with 39 points. Make your picks and put on your shoes more quickly.

posted by rcade to basketball at 12:46 PM - 10 comments