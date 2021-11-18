NBA Pickem Week 5: Happy Birthday Bol Bol Edition: There are six national NBA games this week spanning Tuesday to Friday. Tonight Golden State plays Brooklyn and Philadelphia plays Utah on TNT. Our contest has a new leader who is too modest to name himself but spectacularly won the week with 39 points. Make your picks and put on your shoes more quickly.
posted by rcade to basketball at 12:46 PM - 10 comments
My picks:
Warriors by 4
Jazz by 13 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 10
Suns by 9
Celtics by 11 (slam dunk)
Suns by 7
It's deja vu all over again for Dallas and Phoenix this week, playing twice in three days in the same arena.
posted by rcade at 12:51 PM on November 16, 2021
My picks:
Warriors by 8
Jazz by 7 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 10 (slam dunk)
Suns by 8
Celtics by 3
Suns by 6
posted by rumple at 12:59 PM on November 16, 2021
What the hell?! Let a man put his shoe back on. It's not like AD was just taking his sweet ass time putting it back on. Also, word on the street has it that our new standings leader is paying off players to shave points. You heard it here first, folks
posted by NoMich at 01:21 PM on November 16, 2021
My picks:
Nets by 5
Jazz by 12 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 5
Suns by 7
Lakers by 5
Suns by 7
posted by NoMich at 01:24 PM on November 16, 2021
My picks:
Nets by 7 (slam dunk)
Jazz by 5
Bucks by 4
Suns by 8
Celtics by 2
Mavericks by 2
posted by jjzucal at 03:02 PM on November 16, 2021
My picks:
Warriors by 4 (slam dunk)
Jazz by 9 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 7 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 3
Celtics by 6 (slam dunk)
Suns by 5 (slam dunk)
posted by geekyguy at 04:25 PM on November 16, 2021
My picks:
Warriors by 5
Jazz by 8
Bucks by 9
Suns by 14 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 5
Suns by 10 (slam dunk)
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:27 PM on November 16, 2021
My picks:
Nets by 3 (slam dunk)
Jazz by 4
Bucks by 4 (slam dunk)
Suns by 4
Celtics by 4 (slam dunk)
Suns by 4
posted by scooby10672 at 07:12 PM on November 16, 2021
My picks:
Bucks by 15 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 8
Celtics by 12 (slam dunk)
Suns by 4
posted by The_Black_Hand at 06:04 PM on November 17, 2021
Current Standings
Use this link to make your picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-pickem
posted by rcade at 12:47 PM on November 16, 2021