November 09, 2021

NBA Pickem Week 4: Big Honey Drops the Boom Edition: There are six national games on the slate this week beginning tonight with a Bucks/Sixers and Blazers/Clippers doubleheader on TNT. Geekyguy leads the pickem by 13 over Scooby10672, who won the week with 46. Make your picks and never incur the wrath of Nikola Jokic.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:01 AM - 4 comments