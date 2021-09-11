NBA Pickem Week 4: Big Honey Drops the Boom Edition: There are six national games on the slate this week beginning tonight with a Bucks/Sixers and Blazers/Clippers doubleheader on TNT. Geekyguy leads the pickem by 13 over Scooby10672, who won the week with 46. Make your picks and never incur the wrath of Nikola Jokic.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:01 AM - 4 comments
My picks:
Bucks by 8 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 6
Rockets by 1
Heat by 7
Celtics by 5
Warriors by 10 (slam dunk)
When the Pistons and Rockets meet Wednesday it'll pit a 1-8 team against a 1-9 team. It's an odd matchup to put on nationally, but I'm all for it.
posted by rcade at 09:11 AM on November 09, 2021
My picks:
Bucks by 8
Clippers by 5
Rockets by 5
Lakers by 5
Celtics by 6
Warriors by 6
posted by NoMich at 09:22 AM on November 09, 2021
My picks:
Bucks by 6
Trail Blazers by 8
Pistons by 4
Heat by 10 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 6
Warriors by 18 (slam dunk)
I am oddly tempted to dunk that ugly-ass Pistons/Rockets game.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 09:29 AM on November 09, 2021
Current Standings
Use this link to make your picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-pickem
posted by rcade at 09:02 AM on November 09, 2021