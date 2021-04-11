NBA Pickem Week 3: Non-Basketball Move Edition: There are six NBA games to pick this week, starting with Thursday night's NBA TV doubleheader of Boston/Miami and Houston/Phoenix. Geekyguy holds on to the lead with 88, 14 ahead of Rumple. Scooby10672 wins the week with 50. Make your picks and be careful not to be abnormal, abrupt or overt.
My picks:
Heat by 12 (slam dunk)
Suns by 20 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 6
Warriors by 20 (slam dunk)
Heat by 4
Trail Blazers by 6
posted by The_Black_Hand at 11:08 PM on November 03, 2021
rcade is just footloose and fancy-free with the dunks.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 11:10 PM on November 03, 2021
My picks:
Heat by 15 (slam dunk)
Suns by 10 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 7
Heat by 5
Lakers by 5
posted by rumple at 12:19 AM on November 04, 2021
Current Standings
Use this link to make your picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-pickem
My picks:
Heat by 11 (slam dunk)
Suns by 11 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 11 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 11 (slam dunk)
Heat by 11 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 11 (slam dunk)
posted by rcade at 10:44 PM on November 03, 2021