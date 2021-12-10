October 11, 2021

Raiders Fire Gruden Over Bigoted Emails: The Las Vegas Raiders have parted ways with head coach Jon Gruden after the exposure of emails in which he made racist, misogynist and homophobic remarks. The emails surfaced in an NFL investigation of workplace harassment that didn't involve Gruden.
Gruden has lost the job and the cushiest landing place for NFL coaches who lose their jobs -- the announcing booth. He's radioactive.
If Gruden wants to coach college ball, there's probably a program that's willing to hire him.
Bobby Petrino is still hanging in there, going from job to job.
The hope is that the broader reporting surrounding the Gruden situation will force the league to go after Daniel Snyder and his organization with greater fervor. The Washington Post is doing their part. They realize that Goodell might not act unless critical information is made public. Especially when the action involves one of the most valuable franchises in the league.
One interesting Twiiier comment I saw on a news site mentioned that the emails all were written while Gruden was employed by ESPN. Makes one wonder about ESPN's email policies.
I don't know. Was Petrino seen as a racist asshole? I don't see players wanting to commit to a Gruden-led program
I think we have to give Gruden some credit here for coming up with one of the all-time great excuses in "Rubber Lips." I mean, seriously, can you imagine having the balls to tell people that you've always used "rubber lips" as a term meaning "liar"? And expecting anyone to believe it?!?!
That's the kind of thing that can get you a gaslighting lifetime achievement award. So, kudos, Chucky.
If Gruden wants to coach college ball, there's probably a program that's willing to hire him.
I think it would take a year, but a G5 program mired in mediocrity would hire him. I will not be identifying any particular program in such shape so don't even ask. #MeanGreen
The most widely disliked people find redemption in college ball.
Lane Effin' Kiffin is only one win behind Saban in the SEC column.
And Mike Leach is only one win and one loss behind Kiffin.
Schiano was welcomed back by Rutgers.
Meanwhile, Jim Leavitt has been a coordinator for an age and a half. Someone needing a HC will come calling eventually. Maybe it'll be Denton.
Then there's Urban.
